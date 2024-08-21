US Woman Tries To Run Over Boyfriend On Way To Couple's Therapy Session: Report

Veronica Roleen Gast faces charges of second-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.

A Minnesota woman was arrested after allegedly trying to crush her boyfriend under her car during an intense fight. According to police reports, Veronica Roleen Gast, 30, and her boyfriend were driving to a couple therapy session when the argument quickly became out of hand. The boyfriend, whose name has not been disclosed, told the authorities that he chose to end the relationship and asked Gast to take him home.

Gast reportedly became furious and parked the car on the road, forcing her boyfriend to get out. As he walked away from the vehicle, Gast was said to have driven the car towards him, nearly hitting him. Witnesses to the incident called it a harrowing experience.

The boyfriend rolled over the hood, and smashed into the windshield, shattering it. He suffered a laceration to his right elbow.

Gast was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation. She is facing charges of "bodily harm, gross negligence, and domestic assault.". The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"The defendant admitted that as she was pulling away, she hit the victim with her vehicle. The defendant said she slowed down and stopped to call the police," a police report obtained by Crime Online said.

"The defendant said she was in shock at hitting the victim, so she did not stop right away but let off the gas," the report continued.

Gast told officers the windshield crack wasn't caused by his body but by him punching it. It's unclear whether Gast sustained any injuries.