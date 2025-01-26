US Woman Texts Mother, "Did You Make It Home Alive", Turns Out She Was Dead

Maureen Branigan texted her mother, "Did u make it home alive lol?" after spending the day together. She had no idea that her mom had already died in her car outside their house, the New York Post reported.

"I didn't think much of it when she didn't reply," said the Pennsylvania woman, speaking to People Magazine about her mother, Debbie, who was 52. "It wasn't unusual for her to go home, go to bed, and FaceTime me in the morning to make plans for the day. We spent every day together."

Ms Branigan, 30, recently shared her devastating story on TikTok, revealing that her mother died on January 31, 2021, from cardiac arrest after battling serious health issues for years, including kidney disease.

Ms Branigan's fiance discovered Debbie in her parked car while walking their dog. An ambulance was parked nearby.

"I immediately called my dad, who was at home," she recalled. "I told him he needed to get there quickly. At that point, we had no idea what was happening. The medics couldn't tell us anything, and we were left in limbo.

"When my dad arrived, I think the reality began to sink in. Since her car was still parked out front, we got into it and followed the ambulance to the hospital, just three minutes away. We didn't say much during that ride. Looking back, I think we both knew what we were about to face."

As an only child, Ms Branigan described her mother as her best friend.

"When I sent that text, I never imagined it would end with her passing away," she said.

Ms Branigan's TikTok garnered 670,000 views and nearly 900 comments, many from others who had also experienced the loss of a parent.

"Some days, I break down in tears, and other days, I talk to her like she's still here, able to listen and respond," Branigan shared. "I miss her every single moment - in both the big things and the little ones. I often catch myself wanting to tell her everything, no matter how small."