US Woman Steals Police Car, Dies In Wrong-Way Crash Killing 2 Others

Ms Boone was "driving erratically", according to the police.

A Florida woman killed herself and two other people on Thursday when she crashed head-on into oncoming traffic after stealing a deputy sheriff's patrol car and taking the authorities on a fast-paced chase, as per a report in the New York Post.

"This moron stole a police vehicle and killed two human beings," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a "suspicious incident" at a Silver Springs shopping centre when a woman, identified as 33-year-old Kendra Boone, was allegedly trying to steal an elderly woman's keys.

Around 2:00 pm, Deputy Chris Witte arrived in his patrol SUV and told Ms Boone to go to the rear of his car as he briefly got out, according to the sheriff. However, she jumped into his vehicle through the open passenger window, which had the key in the ignition, as per the footage.

Mr Witte yelled at the woman asking her to stop. He then chases her and opens the driver's door to pull her out. However, she sped out of the parking lot. The sheriff said that when she attempted to evade deputies, Ms Boone was "driving erratically" and "travelling at a speed of well over 100 miles per hour."

During the chase, Ms Boone tried to pass a semi-truck on the highway by moving into the right shoulder. She lost control and went over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic as she merged back into the road. However, she collided head-on with a black pickup vehicle. When deputies arrived at the scene, the woman and three occupants of the truck were unresponsive.

The woman along with a 73-year-old male driver and a 72-year-old female passenger were declared dead on the scene. The third person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Mr Woods said that they panicked when they came to know about the stolen vehicle.

"We know what's in the vehicle. There's a long rifle in there. The moment she did that, she was a threat to human life - a threat for merely getting in that car. Think about that for a minute. What do citizens think when they see blue lights coming down the road? They think it's a good person - not an a-hole like this," he said.

According to him, she was recently released from jail and had a lengthy criminal history. He added, "If this person would have been in jail, I wouldn't have two dead innocent people. Her, I don't give a crap about. My deputy did absolutely nothing wrong."