US Woman Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend More Than 30 Times In Front Of 2-Year-Old Son

A Long Island man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend over 30 times, killing her in front of their two-year-old son. The gruesome attack took place just a day after a protection order against him expired, officials said.

Jose William Funes-Zabala, 43, of Roosevelt, stabbed 29-year-old Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro-Alcantara, in her basement apartment in Hempstead on October 5, 2024. Prosecutors say he attacked her in a fit of rage upon learning she had started dating someone.

"Enraged that his former girlfriend had begun dating, this defendant allegedly viciously stabbed Brenda Guadeloupe Alfaro Alcantara more than 30 times while their 2-year-old child disturbingly watched," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement, as per Port Washington.

"The horrifying scene, and the child smeared with his mother's blood, were discovered after repeated attempts by the family to contact the victim were unsuccessful."

Funes-Zabala was arraigned on February 10 on charges of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 27.

Ms Alfaro-Alcantara had an active order of protection against Funes-Zabala, but it expired on October 4. The next day, he went to her Hempstead apartment at around 6 pm, supposedly to visit their son. An argument broke out over her new relationship, escalating into a brutal knife attack.

Around an hour later, Funes-Zabala was seen leaving the apartment with blood on his face, leaving his child alone with his mortally wounded mother.

Concerned relatives, unable to reach Ms Alfaro-Alcantara, arrived at her home and found the horrifying scene. Authorities arrested Funes-Zabala the following day at Nassau University Medical Center, a few miles east of the crime scene.

The victim's family described her as a dedicated mother who immigrated from El Salvador three years ago in search of a better life. A GoFundMe page set up for her son has raised over $16,000.

Funes-Zabala faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.