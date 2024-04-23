US Woman Sets Beautician's Car On Fire After Not Getting Appointment

The victim tagged a woman on the post, but she has yet to respond to the accusation.

A Chicago woman, who failed to secure an appointment with her favourite beautician for eyelash extensions, had the most bizarre reaction to the situation. Instead of waiting for an opening or negotiating for a slot, the frustrated woman set fire to the beautician's car.

Marcella Orr Cobbins, the owner of the Chicago-based ‘Lashed by Cella', posted the alarming footage, showing a person wearing a hoodie, pouring liquid on a white car before setting it ablaze. “I wasn't gone do this but here's WHY over some LASHES!!!” the lash tech wrote in the caption.

Ms Cobbins tagged a woman on the post, but she has yet to respond to the accusation. She also shared screenshots of text messages exchanged with the reported client. The messages, dated March 26, reveal a disagreement over appointment timing, with the client making persistent demands for services.

The exchange took a concerning turn when the client's messages changed to threats, like, “I don't like yo fake a**,” saying she was “outside.” The text messages also showed the client accusing "Cella" of consistently providing unsatisfactory service, referring to it as "lame a** sh*t."

Now, Ms Cobbins has set up a GoFundMe account with a picture of the burning car, saying, “My car was recently set on fire by a client that couldn't be serviced due to my fully booked schedule.”

“I appreciate and value all my customers so under normal circumstances I would have tried to squeeze her in; however I was also preparing to attend a women's empowerment conference the very next morning,” she added.

Ms Cobbins continued, “I've stayed silent and tried to process this in my own way but the act of someone destroying something that was worked so hard for has left me loss for words. Any donations will be greatly appreciated.” As of now, the campaign has raised $1,560 out of its $50,000 goal.