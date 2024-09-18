US Woman Rescued After 2 Litres Of Toxic Fluid Removed From Her Lungs Due To Vaping

Despite her deteriorating health, Brielle continued to vape. (Representative Image)

An American woman in Ohio is on the mend after being put in a medically induced coma due to serious health problems stemming from her vaping habit. Jordan Brielle, 32, had two litres of "black and bloody" fluid removed from her lungs by doctors, according to The New York Post. Brielle started smoking when she was still a teenager but kicked over to vaping in 2021.

According to her, she became addicted very fast, and it became a strain on her pocket as she found herself spending up to $500 every week on vape products. "I was totally addicted," she said. "I was vaping so much that I slept with it and even took it into the shower."

"I wouldn't wish what I'd been through on anyone else. I feel grateful to be alive," Ms Brielle said.

This heavy vaping continued for two years until Brielle began to feel "heaviness" in her lungs last November, which was then diagnosed at first as a respiratory infection. Given her deteriorating health condition and troubled breathing, as well as persistent coughing, Brielle continued vaping.

She went to the hospital several times complaining of breathing problems.

"I had a horrible cough and was going to the hospital two or three times a week for help. I had little to no voice," Brielle recalled. "Each time they would send me home. It felt like there were 80 pounds of pressure just lying on my chest. I'd never felt so sick in my life."

The situation worsened when her boyfriend discovered her unconscious with "black mucus coming out of my mouth and my nose." He said he could see she was breathing, but she wasn't reacting, with a very weak pulse.

Her boyfriend immediately dialled 911 and stayed beside her until the paramedics could reach her. They were able to rush her to the hospital, and doctors could extract the toxic substance from her lungs. Brielle's life story opens your eyes to the dangers of vaping; it is also a realisation of what health implications you will get from vaping.