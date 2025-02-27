US Woman Kills Son Before His Birthday Because He Didn't Want To Turn 18: Police

A Michigan mother is charged with murdering her son on the eve of his 18th birthday, reportedly claiming to police that he desired to end his own life, the People reported.

Katie Lee faces charges of open murder and resisting arrest, according to court records. The Holland, Michigan, Department of Public Safety reported that officers responded to a domestic incident at Lee's home on February 21. Upon arrival, they found Lee, 39, holding a knife and apprehended her using a Taser.

Inside the apartment, police discovered the body of 17-year-old Austin Dean Pikaart, the son of the accused, Lee.

According to a complaint obtained by WZZM and WOOD, Lee called 911 that morning and told the dispatcher she had been "trying for a while" to stop Austin from breathing but couldn't.

WZZM reports that Lee allegedly told dispatchers that she and her son had attempted suicide together by overdosing on medication. When Austin lost consciousness, she reportedly used a knife to cut his throat and arm, according to the complaint.

Lee allegedly told police that she wanted officers to kill her so she could be with her son, WOOD reported.

During a court hearing on Feb. 24, a detective testified that Lee claimed her son had asked for her help to stop breathing because he "did not want to turn 18."

Lee pleaded not guilty, and her bond was denied. She is scheduled to appear in court again on March 4, according to online records.

Austin's online obituary described him as "an exceedingly interesting character who had a love for cats, science, books, fishing with his dad, rollercoasters, and video games." It also remembered him as "a patient, gentle, kind-hearted soul with a deep love for helping others."