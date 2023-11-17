US Woman Faces Rs 33 Lakh Fine And Prison Time for In-Flight Chaos

American Airlines, one of the major airlines in the United States.

A woman in the United States has been ordered by a court to pay nearly $40,000 to American Airlines as compensation for causing a disturbance with a crew member, leading to the diversion of her flight.

The person causing trouble is Cayla Farris, a 29-year-old from Hawaii. District Judge Susan Brnovich ordered last week that she should spend a bit more than three months in prison. After that, she has to be supervised for three years. Additionally, she has to give $38,952 to American Airlines to cover the costs of the delays she caused. She admitted to causing problems with the flight crew on September 12.

This all happened on a flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Honolulu, Hawaii, on February 13, 2022. While on the plane, Farris threatened the people working on the plane and other passengers, using bad language.

During the flight, Farris used profanity and threatened the flight crew and passengers on board. As a result of her behavior, the flight crew was unable to continue their duties. The captain ultimately decided to turn the plane back to Phoenix. For passengers onboard, this disturbance caused several flights to be rerouted to Hawaii. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Phoenix Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution, the US Attorney's Office in Arizona said in a release.