US Woman Arrested For Beating Boyfriend With Christmas Tree During Argument

A woman in the US has been arrested for assault after she allegedly beat her boyfriend with a Christmas tree during an argument, Fox News reported. The 20-year-old woman named Miracle Rivera who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, was charged with domestic battery in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on December 24 when Rivera and her 24-year-old boyfriend engaged in a ''verbal altercation'' about infidelity in the bedroom of their St. Petersburg home. Following the heated argument, her boyfriend got up and went to lie on the couch in the living room. Meanwhile, Rivera followed him into the room and allegedly grabbed a Christmas tree, using it to repeatedly hit him.

''While the victim was lying on the couch, the defendant picked up a Christmas tree and began to strike the victim with it repeatedly,'' the affidavit states.

The specific size of the tree is not specified in the criminal complaint, the Smoking Gun reported. It is also not clear whether it was real or artificial, and the tree was not seized as evidence.

According to the police, the tree beating ''resulted in the victim sustaining numerous minor scratches over much of his upper body and arms.''

Rivera was arrested and booked on domestic battery charges in the Pinellas County Jail. She was released from jail around 2:40 p.m. on Christmas Day. She's been accused of engaging in domestic violence and has since pleaded not guilty. She has also been ordered to stay away from the victim.

Notably, the couple had been living together for two years.

A similar incident happened in 2019 when a Florida woman reportedly beat her boyfriend with an artificial Christmas tree after he turned the volume on the television too high while she was sleeping. The boyfriend had scratches and abrasions on his face, neck, and stomach, investigators said, reported New York Post. The 38-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery in connection