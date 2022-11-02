US Woman Who Led Female ISIS Battalion Gets 20 Years In Jail

US woman was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a US court on Tuesday for helping ISIS. (Representational)

An American woman who converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State in Syria, leading an all-female military battalion, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court Tuesday.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, who grew up as a Christian on a farm in Kansas and converted to Islam as an adult, was sentenced in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, after being convicted of providing material support to a terrorist organization.

