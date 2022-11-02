US Woman Who Led Female ISIS Battalion Gets 20 Years In Jail

US woman, Allison Fluke-Ekren, who grew up as a Christian on a farm in Kansas and converted to Islam as an adult, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for helping ISIS in Syria.

US woman was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a US court on Tuesday for helping ISIS. (Representational)

Washington:

An American woman who converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State in Syria, leading an all-female military battalion, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court Tuesday.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, who grew up as a Christian on a farm in Kansas and converted to Islam as an adult, was sentenced in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, after being convicted of providing material support to a terrorist organization.

