US Woman Accused Of Medical Child Abuse On Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Jessica Gasser, 27, a Texas mother and social media influencer has been accused of Munchausen by proxy, also known as medical child abuse. Ms Gasser has been accused of allegedly faking her 3-year-old daughter's rare illnesses and forcing her to undergo "unnecessary medical procedure", according to Texas law enforcement and court documents.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) in its Facebook post is asking anyone who has been in contact with Jessica Gasser who was arrested last week. She has been accused of medically abusing her toddler. The sheriff's office said that Ms Gasser's case is an example of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

The sheriff's office said that the mother had multiple unnecessary medical procedures performed on her 3-year-old. They also mentioned that they do not know how long the reported abuse has gone on.

According to Cleveland Clinic, Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP) is a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick.

The release also said that during the abuse, Ms Gasser sent messages to a friend that she would delete all of her posts on Facebook about her child's health, including private messages.

"If you have been in contact with Jessica Gasser on social media, through email or text, please contact Detective Michael Weber," the release said.

The police arrested Ms Gasser in Rusk County last week and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail.