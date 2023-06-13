US Woman Accused Of Killing Husband Googled 'Luxury Prisons For Rich'

Details of her Google searches emerged during her appearance at a detention hearing

US woman Kouri Richins who allegedly killed her husband and wrote a children's book about grief had googled extensively about 'luxury prisons for the rich' and how long it takes life insurance companies to pay.

According to KTVX, the 33-year-old mother of three is accused of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022, and had a Google history that included disturbing searches.

She searched the internet for information about Utah's penitentiaries, as well as "luxury prisons for the rich in America," the news outlet reported.

She also searched the web whether investigators can see deleted messages, how long life insurance companies take to pay claimants, whether police can force you to take a lie detector test and if the cause of death can be changed on a death certificate, the report said.

Details of her Google searches emerged during her appearance at a detention hearing on Monday where the judge called a "substantial danger" to society and ordered her to remain behind bars.

The media outlet also reported that the suspect also viewed an article titled "Signs of Being Under Federal Investigation," and another headlined "Delay in Claim Payment for Death Certificate with Pending Cause of Death."

Her other searches included the queries "Is naloxone similar to heroin," "What is considered the non-natural manner of death" and "Kouri Richins Kamas net worth," KTVX added.

However, her defence attorney Clayton Simms says she was simply researching her case to see how evidence is processed, adding "There's nothing there that indicates guilt", BBC reported.

According to CNN, Eric Richins' sister, Amy Richins, also made a victim impact statement at the hearing, saying: "Eric died under horrendous circumstances. I am tormented at the thought of what he endured."

"I play it out in my head, I go through the terrible sequence of events. I wonder when he realized he was in mortal danger. I wonder what Kouri may have said to him in his last moments," she continued. "We have watched as Kouri has paraded around portraying herself as a grieving widow and victim while trying to profit from the death of my brother."

In March 2022, Ms Richins called the police late one night and said her husband, Eric Richins, was "cold to the touch", a BBC report said.

She told the officials that she had made her husband a mixed vodka drink before finding him unresponsive hours later. A medical examiner later found Mr Richins died from a fentanyl overdose.

The medical examiner said that Mr Richins had five times the lethal dosage of the drug in his system.

According to court documents, between December 2021 and February 2022, Mr Richins had texted a person who was arrested on drug charges asking for prescription pain medication for an investor with a back injury.

The court documents further revealed that Ms Richins got hydrocodone pills and she later requested something stronger.

After three days, Ms Richins obtained the drugs and the couple had a Valentine's Day dinner, after which he fell sick.

After two weeks, Ms Richins obtained more fentanyl.