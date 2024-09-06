US Woman Accused Of Drugging, Killing 2 Of Her Children Faces Extradition From UK

Kimberlee Singler was arrested in London on December 30, 2023 (File)

A US woman, suspected of killing two of her children, attended her extradition hearing in London on Wednesday, reported BBC. Kimberlee Singler, 36, is accused of murdering her son Aden, 7, and daughter Elianna, 9. The two kids were found dead in their bedrooms on December 19, 2023 in the state of Colorado.

Singler allegedly also stabbed her oldest kid, who was eleven years old at the time. She, however, survived the attack and underwent an emergency surgery after which, she was moved into foster care. Singler has denied all the accusations in court.

Singler was arrested in London on December 30, 2023 after an arrest warrant was issued against her by Colorado police. She faces seven charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse, and one act of assault.

The father of the children claims he and his ex-wife Singler have been embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle since 2018. A Larimer County Court ruled that the children would spend more time with their father.

Singler was supposed to bring the kids for the exchange on December 16 but she never came and efforts to get in touch went in vain. According to investigators, Singler killed her youngest daughter and son on December 18 last year.

She called the police early on December 19 on the pretext of a burglary investigation. Upon reaching the residence, the officers discovered two dead children and one with a severe neck injury, who was immediately taken to the hospital.

The prosecution stated that a "blood-stained handgun" was found on the bedroom floor and live rounds and spent cartridges were recovered from the closet. There was also a blood-stained knife discovered in the home's living room.

Kimberlee Singler's London hearing is expected to last three days. The UK home secretary will decide whether or not to extradite her to the US.