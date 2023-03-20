US Woman, 38, Mauled To Death While Feeding Neighbour's Dogs

It remains unclear if Ms Sabathne, the dogs' owner, will face charges. (Unsplash/Representative pic)

A woman in the United States was mauled to death by her neighbour's dogs when she went over to feed them when the owner was away. According to New York Post, the incident took place on Thursday in Pennsylvania. Kristin Potter, 38, was killed despite the efforts of emergency responders and police officers, who were unable to reach her until animal control arrived and tranquilised the dogs.

Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler said that Ms Potter had fed the dogs before and that she had gone to her neighbour's house with her young son, who eventually ran to get help after two Great Danes attacked his mother. "He was present at the scene, but I don't think he was there for much of it," Mr Ressler said, according to the Post. "As soon as he saw the dogs starting to attack his mother, he ran across the road to have his brother call 911," the officer added.

The cops reportedly said that another Great Dance and a French bulldog were also in the home but didn't attack. The two Great Danes that mauled Ms Potter were subsequently euthanized by a veterinarian.

Brandon Zeiders, who is engaged to Ms Potter's sister, said that he was told by state police the two Great Danes might have been fighting with each other and then turned on Ms Potter when tried to intervene.

"I'm heartbroken," the dogs' owner Wendy Sabathne told Penn Live, which noted she was speaking from the hospital where her mother was in intensive care. "I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief and I just want to die. I can't believe this happened," she said.

According to the outlet, multiple people have claimed that Ms Sabathne's dogs had shown aggression in the past as well. Bill Keefer, Ms Potter's father, said that the dogs had bitten his daughter two or three years ago.

Her family also stated that the 38-year-old already endured her husband dying several years ago as well as the death of one of her sons, who was 11 when he was fatally struck as he rode his bike in 2020. She was engaged and soon supposed to move to Florida with her future husband, relatives said.

It remains unclear if Ms Sabathne, the dogs' owner, will face charges.