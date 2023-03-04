US Woman, 31, Who Gave Birth To 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby, Won't Go To Jail

Andrea Serrano was also pregnant with the teen's baby (Representative)

A 31-year-old woman from US' Colorado state, who admitted to having sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy last year, won't go to jail, as per reports.

Andrea Serrano was charged by the Fountain Police with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, as well as sexual assault on a child. She was facing sexual assault charges post her arrest in 2022. However, her lawyers came to a plea deal with prosecutors which forces her to register as a sex offender but keeps her out of jail. Andrea Serrano has accepted the deal, as per reports.

Andrea Serrano was also pregnant with the teen's baby and gave birth to a baby boy post her arrest last year.

Mother of the suvivor, who is 14-years-old now, is not happy with the deal. "I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he's having to be a father. He's a victim, and he's going to have to live with that for the rest of his life," said the mother to KKTV.

The mother also says that if the genders were reversed in the case, the accused would be facing harsher punishment. "I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her," said the survivor's mother to KKTV.

Since incest is a class four felony in the state of Colorado, it has been dropped to a lesser charge in this case. However, according to reports, Andrea Serrano could be sentenced to 10 years to life of 'sex offender intensive supervised probation' by the judge.

A hearing in May will determine her probation period.