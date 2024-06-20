'Silent Killer': US Weather Expert Warns Amid Record-Breaking Temperature

Approximately 80 million people across the US are experiencing sweltering conditions.

A severe heatwave has swept central to eastern parts of the United States, with several cities recording their highest temperatures in decades, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Experts warn that this heat wave could turn into a deadly weather event, labelling it the “silent killer.”



Kristie Ebi, a public health scientist at the University of Washington who contributed to a United Nations special report on extreme weather, told PBS that in recent years, the heat “seems like it is coming faster and more severe than we expected.”



Heat dome effect



The heat wave sweeping across much of the US is driven by what meteorologists call a "heat dome." This phenomenon involves a high-pressure system in the atmosphere that causes hot air to sink and compress, resulting in soaring temperatures at ground level.



Areas affected

Approximately 80 million people across the US are experiencing sweltering conditions, with heat advisories or excessive heat warnings in place. Residents are urged to take precautions, stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.



The heat wave is affecting areas from Ohio to Maine, including Boston, Cleveland, Buffalo and Caribou. This prolonged heat wave will continue to scorch the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions throughout the weekend.



Record-breaking temperatures



The NWS said the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Northeast will be the worst affected this week, with possible record-breaking temperatures. Chicago broke its June 17 temperature record on Monday, reaching 97 degree F (36.1 degree C), slightly above the 1957 record of 96 degree F (35.6 degree C). Other cities experiencing extreme heat include New York, Philadelphia and Washington.



Syracuse, recently, hit 94 degree F (34.4 degree C), breaking a 1994 record. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said this was a "deadly event" which was "likely to cause more deaths." She has activated the state's Emergency Operations Centre to address the extreme temperatures, which are expected to go on through the weekend, according to Reuters.



Deaths projected



In 2023, more than 2,300 people in the US died due to excessive heat, the highest in 45 years, AP reported. However, heat conditions are already worse in 2024 across the US, leading experts to believe the numbers could be even higher this year.