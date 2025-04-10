US Stocks Back In Free Fall Despite Trump Tariff Pause

Wall Street stocks were back in free fall Thursday after the prior session's mammoth rally as markets gyrated amid rising worries about a US trade war and US recession.

Near 1630 GMT, the S&P 500 was down about six percent, with the Dow off more than five percent and Nasdaq around seven percent as the closely-watched CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of risk, soared more than 40 percent.

