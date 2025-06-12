Trump Launches "Gold Card" Website. How To Signup For $5 Million Wishlist

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Trump launched a website for immigrants to register interest in the new gold card visa.

The gold card offers a path to US citizenship for a $5 million fee, pending official launch.

Applications are accepted from eight global regions, including Europe, Asia, and Africa.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a website for immigrants to register their interest in signing up for the long-touted "gold card," which would offer successful foreigners a path to US citizenship after paying $5 million to the government.

“FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday. “Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World.”

How To Apply For A 'Trump Card'

The site is currently only allowing people interested in 'Trump card' to register their name, region, email address and if the applicant is applying for themselves or as a business.

The new website -- trumpcard.gov-- shows an image of the gold-colored card, emblazoned with Trump's face. It is accepting applications from eight regions: Europe, Asia (including the Middle East), North America, Oceania, Central America, South America, the Caribbean and Africa.

What's A Gold Card

US President Donald Trump unveiled the first "gold card", a residency permit, in April. The bore his face and an inscription "The Trump Card". At the time, the Republican president said that the special visa would probably be available "in less than two weeks".

However, the programme has not been launched yet, formally, and the newly launched website says that registered individuals will "be the first to hear when access opens."

Trump previously said that sales of the new visa, a high-priced version of the traditional green card, would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the US national deficit.

The billionaire former real estate tycoon, who has made the deportation of millions of undocumented migrants a priority for his second term, said the new card would be a route to highly prized US citizenship. He suggested that the gold card would replace the EB-5 investor visa, and could result in 1 million in sales and raise enough money to retire the national debt.

The EB-5 visa allows immigrants an option to invest between $800,000 and $1.05 million to obtain a green card. The investment money is used to help create or preserve US jobs.

Initially, floating the idea of the visa programme in February, Trump said that his administration hoped to sell "maybe a million" of the cards and did not rule out that Russian oligarchs may be eligible.