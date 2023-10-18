US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution On Israel-Hamas War

12 out of 15 Council members voted in favor of the resolution put forward by Brazil. (Reprsentational)

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Wednesday calling for a "humanitarian pause" in the raging Israel-Hamas conflict as the text did not respect Israel's right to defend itself, the US ambassador said.

Twelve out of 15 Council members voted in favor of the resolution put forward by Brazil and negotiated over several days, while Russia and the United Kingdom abstained.

The United States was the only vote against, but as one of the body's five permanent members its vote counts as a veto.

"The United States is disappointed this resolution made no mention of Israel's rights of self defense," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote.

The resolution said the Council "firmly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism."

It said the body "unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas... and the taking of hostages."

The text also "urges all parties to fully comply with their obligations under international law."

The vote comes after the Security Council on Monday rejected a Russian resolution condemning spiraling violence in the Middle East.

That resolution did not single out Hamas for its surprise attack on Israel on October 7, and it was rejected by permanent members the United States, the United Kingdom and France, as well as Japan.

The assault on Israel left at least 1,400 people dead and saw Hamas militants take 199 people hostage.

Israel has retaliated with air strikes that have now claimed the lives of 3,478 people, according to health officials.

