US Urges Russia To 'Immediately' Allow Doctors For Kremlin Critic

The United States on Tuesday urged Russia "immediately" to allow independent doctors to see jailed dissident Alexei Navalny, who is on a hunger strike, as concerns grow for his health.

"We call on them to allow for access to necessary and independent medical care immediately," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He said that Russian authorities were "responsible for his deteriorating health state."

"We are certainly looking and will not hesitate to use additional policy tools, should that be in our interest and in the interest of human rights in Russia, in the context of Mr. Navalny," he said.

His remarks came Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor, warned of "consequences" if Navalny dies.

The United States and European allies have already imposed sanctions on Russian targets over what they concluded was a state-backed poisoning attempt against Navalny, the most visible critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

