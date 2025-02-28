US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Is "Very Fair": Trump Tells Zelensky

US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday that a truce with Russia is "fairly close" and that the deal allowing US exploitation of Ukraine's natural resources would be "very fair."

Trump was speaking to Zelensky at the White House ahead of signing the resources deal which will give the United States access to rare-earth and other critical minerals as part of an overall plan to help Ukraine recover after a truce in the war with Russia.

