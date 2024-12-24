US, UK, EU Condemn Pak Military Courts Over Sentencing Of Civilians

The U.S., UK and EU criticized Pakistan's military courts on Monday over the sentencing of 25 civilians in connection with attacks on military facilities in 2023 after the arrest of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The civilians were sentenced by a Pakistani military court to periods of two to 10 years in a ruling that underscored concerns among Khan's supporters that military courts will play a bigger role in cases related to the former leader.

Washington "is deeply concerned that Pakistani civilians have been sentenced by a military tribunal for their involvement in protests on May 9, 2023," the U.S. State Department said.

The British government's foreign office added that "trying civilians in military courts lacks transparency, independent scrutiny and undermines the right to a fair trial."

The European Union said the sentences were "inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights."

Khan supporters attacked military installations to protest his arrest by paramilitary soldiers.

The ruling on Saturday came days after Khan was indicted by an anti-terrorism court. After his arrest in May 2023, Khan was briefly released before being arrested again in August that year and he has since been in jail.

He has faced dozens of cases since he was removed as prime minister in 2022, after which he launched a protest movement against a coalition of his rivals led by current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan says cases against him, which disqualified him from contesting the 2024 elections, are politically motivated. He had a fallout with Pakistan's military that he blames for his ouster.

Candidates whom Khan backed secured the highest number of seats in the elections. However, his rivals formed a coalition government. A U.N. human rights working group has said Khan's detention violates international law.

The military denies political interference. Pakistan's government denies being unfair in the treatment of Khan or his supporters. The Pakistani embassy in Washington had no immediate comment.



(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Rod Nickel)

