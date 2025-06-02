US Teen Who Became Honorary Secret Service Agent, Faces Health Struggles Again

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A US teenager, DJ Daniels, has been diagnosed with three new tumors. His father revealed DJ is facing additional health challenges after cancer. DJ dreams of becoming a police officer and was honoured by President Trump.

A US teenager, recently sworn in by the Secret Service after inspiring President Donald Trump with his fight against brain cancer, has been recently diagnosed with additional tumours. Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel's father, Theodis, revealed his 13-year-old son has three new tumours.

"We're lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors," the White House said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country. Agent Daniel, you're a true legend."

Mr Theodis told FOX 7 Austin that his son is “just winging it day by day” in the face of new health hardships.

“He does have three new tumours. It's rough, there isn't a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You're hearing that your child has a nasty disease," he said.

“We're just going around showing people, ‘Hey, you do care for one another. Let's give compassion and let's try to join and help each other get through things.'"

The Texas native was first diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer in 2018, with doctors giving him five months to live. However, DJ persevered and after seven years and more than 13 brain surgeries, he is still going strong in the face of adversity.

DJ, whose dream is to become a police officer, was in the spotlight when he was sworn in by the president before a joint session of Congress on March 4.

"Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director Sean Curran to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service. Thank you, DJ," Mr Trump said at the time.

DJ's father lifted him as the House thundered with applause and cheers of "DJ, DJ, DJ". Meanwhile, Mr Curran handed a badge to the teenager. The following day, DJ also visited the president in the Oval Office. Most recently, DJ was sworn in by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Texas.