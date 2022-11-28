US Teen Kills Girl And Asks For Help Disposing Of Body On Video Call: Cops

Cooper was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide. (Representative pic)

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy in the United States killed another young person and turned to Instagram for help with disposing of the body. The horrifying incident took place in Pennsylvania on Friday.

In a press release, the Bensalem Police said that they got a call from a woman who claimed her daughter had received a video call from a 16-year-old acquaintance, later identified as Joshua Cooper, who said that he just killed someone. As per the cops, in the video, Cooper showed a person's legs and feet covered in blood, before asking for help with disposing of the body.

"During the video chat, the 16-year-old stated that he had just killed someone. He then flipped the video image and showed the legs and feet of someone covered in blood. He then asked for assistance with disposal of the body," the press note read.

Police stated that they were informed that Cooper lived in Top of the Ridge Trailer Park in Bensalem, following which they went to check the property. As they arrived, they saw a young man running out from the back of the trailer.

The officer went inside the mobile home and found a young woman on the floor of the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound. "There were also indications that substantial steps were taken to clean up the crime scene," police said. The victim was reportedly 13 years old, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A short time later, the cops found the 16-year-old and took him into custody. He was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime, and tampering with evidence. Cooper has been sent to a juvenile detention centre. A preliminary hearing is now reportedly scheduled for December 7.