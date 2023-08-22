US Teen Killed In Crash That Sent Car Engine Flying Through Home During Police Chase

This engine impact resulted in two significant holes in the house's structure.

A 19-year-old lost his life when the car he crashed his car while attempting to evade the police in Massachusetts on Sunday night. The impact was so forceful that it propelled the car's engine through the second floor of a nearby residence, as per New York Post. The Massachusetts State Police has not been publicly identified the teen driver, who drove the speeding car near the crossing of Routes 9 and 202 in Belchertown.

Subsequently, the operator of the 2011 Nissan Altima accelerated away from the pursuing officers, driving through a red light and crashing into a mulch bed on the side of the curb, causing the vehicle to become airborne.

In its airborne trajectory, the car collided with a stone wall, a large tree, and a lamppost before crashing into a parked 2023 Jeep Wrangler on North Main Street. The impact then led the car to strike a nearby residence. The force of the collision was so intense that it dislodged the engine block from the Altima, propelling it into the air and crashing into the second floor of a brick home nearby.

This engine impact resulted in two significant holes in the house's structure, separated by a pronounced crack.

The force of the collision also sent the 19-year-old driver flying out of his car, leading to his death at the scene, the police said.

A 2020 Buick Envision parked adjacent to the Jeep Wrangler also suffered damage due to the catastrophic crash.

Police clarified that no other individuals were present in the 2011 Nissan Altima during the incident, and the occupants of the residence where the engine landed remained unharmed.

The Massachusetts State Police has launched an investigation into the incident.