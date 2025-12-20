US Tech Influencer Lamarr Wilson Dies At 48, Cause Of Death Revealed

Lamarr Wilson, a well-known and longtime tech influencer, died at his Los Angeles residence last month at the age of 48. His sudden death left fans and peers shocked, sparking conversations around the importance of mental health. Initially, Wilson's family chose to remain private about the circumstances, and it wasn't until mid-December that they publicly confirmed his death through a post on Facebook.

"We the Wilson Family are heart broken with this news of LaMarr's passing as he had so many projects in the making, scheduled and contracted with various tech and media companies requesting his expertise and all of these accomplishments and achievements he could add to his Portfolio as he mentioned on one of his social media platforms. We have so much love for his manage Team Agents as well all the fans he mentored helped or inspired," the post read.

On December 20, the cause of his death was officially revealed, People reported. According to public records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, his death was officially ruled a suicide.

His final social media activity occurred on November 12, just weeks after celebrating his 48th birthday on October 22. In his final birthday post, Wilson shared that he had lost 48 pounds and was "genuinely at peace" following a health scare earlier in the year.

"Today is my 48th birthday & I'm down 48 pounds! It shouldn't take a health scare like I had this year to get your s**t together, but hey, it worked. I'm losing it all naturally, now that I figured out the discipline," he wrote.

"I feel good, I'm genuinely at peace, and a key is keeping people out of my life who are determined to disrupt it with their inner chaos. We're not here on this Earth long enough to tolerate that. Don't let that happen to you," he added.

About Lamarr Wilson

Known as "That Unboxing Guy," Lamarr Wilson amassed over 3 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok and became a trusted and influential voice in the digital space, bridging technology and everyday life. He made technology feel human, joyful, and accessible to a wide audience.

He collaborated with top brands like Google, Apple, Microsoft/Xbox, Sony PlayStation, and Nintendo, and was a familiar face on panels, podcasts, and showcases in tech and gaming. He was also a 2014 Webby Award winner for his work on George Takei's digital series Takei's Take.

Before going full-time as a creator, Lamarr built his foundation in tech consulting, consumer tech sales, and education, including work as a K-8 tech coordinator.