US Teacher's Limbs 'Mummified' By Infection, Forced to Undergo Amputation

Doctors had to amputate her arms and legs after saving her life.

A high school teacher in Texas, United States, had her hands and legs amputated after they turned black and became "mummified", as per a report in the New York Post. During a class trip in April 2023, Sherri Moody, 51, a teacher in Deer Park, felt what she initially believed to be a cold coming on, but she ignored it.

However, she started experiencing a high fever a few days later. She visited the hospital after having difficulty breathing when she woke up one night. "I've never gone to the ER before in my life. I was very healthy, very in shape. I ate right, and exercised," she said.

After examination, the doctors found out that she was suffering from double pneumonia. It was brought on by streptococcus, the bacteria that causes strep throat.

Doctors determined she was suffering from double pneumonia, which they said had been brought on by streptococcus, the bacteria that causes strep throat. Her body went into septic shock, a potentially fatal reaction to an infection that causes a sharp decrease in blood pressure.

Her husband, David, said, "I had to Google what sepsis was. I had no idea. We're pretty healthy people. I recognized real quick that we were in a severe situation. I was scared to pieces."

Sherri's body's resistance to infection was weakened by the arthritis medicine she was taking, which made the situation worse. "She had nothing to fight with. It's like she went to war with no soldiers," he said.

The 51-year-old was put into a coma and then treated with drugs that returned blood flow to her vital organs but not her arms and legs. "I literally watched my wife's feet and hands die," David said.

Pictures from the hospital show the woman in bed with tubes running from her body with her limbs turned black. "They were black and they were mummified," he added.

Doctors had to amputate Sherri's arms and legs below the elbows and knees after saving her life. After the amputations in June 2023, she returned home in August.

David is now caring full-time for his wife and has left his job. The couple is now trying to choose happiness over hardships. "I just choose to be happy. It's not to say that I don't have a breakdown every now and then and just cry a little bit. I don't let it last long," Sherri said.

David added, "She is just amazing. I've had more struggles. Both of us together talk about our blessings. We talk about the things that are going right in our day, in our lives."