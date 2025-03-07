US Teacher Who Ordered Students To Beat-Up Classmate Arrested

A substitute teacher in the US who allegedly instigated elementary school-aged children to "beat-up" their classmate has been arrested on child abuse charges. According to the New York Post, Geanene White, 57, was a substitute teacher at the YMCA Tiger Academy in Florida. In February, she allegedly asked and encouraged four students to take turns hitting and kicking their peer. The 57-year-old herself also pushed the victim to the ground, causing him to hit his head on a desk, according to new details revealed on Sunday.

Ms White resorted to violence after the victimised student supposedly ignored her request to split up into small groups to conduct school work. "Who in here can beat him up?" she asked her class, according to an arrest affidavit. Four students then volunteered for the extra-credit beatdown and were called on by Ms White to one by one beat up the student inside the classroom.

The 57-year-old then herself pushed the victim to the ground, causing him to hit his head on a desk. She then allegedly dragged the student to the ground by the collar and reported him to school authorities, claiming he was in need of "behavioural assistance," the outlet reported.

Ms White has denied the allegations, claiming that the child partook in two fights in the classroom. However, the child's classmates, including an accused assailant, said that the substitute teacher instigated the incident. One of the volunteer attackers also told cops that the "teacher told him to do it". Moreover, Jacksonville police officers have reported seeing cuts and bruises on the assaulted boy's head.

Ms White is facing charges of child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The schools where she worked, YMCA Tiger Academy and Duval County Public Schools, have claimed that the teacher was vetted.