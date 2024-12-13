US Teacher Throws Student Across Classroom For Confronting Him

A teacher at a middle school in Georgia has resigned following an incident wherein he threw an 11-year-old student across the classroom after making inappropriate remarks about the boy's mother. According to WTOC, the incident occurred at DeRenne Middle School in Savannah, US, and involved the teacher and football coach BeTreylin Elder and a student identified as TJ. The student reportedly confronted Elder in the front of the classroom after the teacher allegedly made remarks about his mother, which the student found offensive.

Che'Nelle Russell, TJ's mother, told WTOC, “I was told that he had a share of words that were inappropriate to TJ and that he had made some remarks about me and my son and he was unhappy with it. So my son then went to the front of the classroom to approach the teacher, letting him know, hey, stop talking about my mom.

“The teacher then came closer to my son. My son again said, ‘Stop talking about my mom', and also wanted to call me. From that point, he was then grabbed and thrown to the floor like nothing.”

🚨‼️Georgia Teacher Accused of Grabbing Sixth-Grader in Classroom Incident



A sixth-grader was allegedly grabbed by a teacher inside a classroom at DeRenne Middle School in Georgia on Dec. 6, 2024. Authorities are investigating the incident.#GeorgiaNews #DeRenneMiddleSchool… pic.twitter.com/0gjPoBw9zK — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) December 12, 2024

In the video, Elder is seen grabbing TJ by the chest, lifting him and throwing him onto a desk, causing visible distress among the other students.

Russell added that her son told her the comments were “sexual in nature,” including a suggestion “that he left his shoes at TJ's mom's house.”

TJ was later taken to the emergency room for treatment, where he was diagnosed with a concussion and multiple bruises.

Following the incident, school officials removed Elder from his teaching duties and reassigned him to a non-student-facing role. Later, Elder reportedly resigned from his position.

Russell expressed frustration with the outcome, saying Elder's resignation was not sufficient. “He needs to be placed in jail. He hurt my boy. I'm heartbroken because I wouldn't do that to my child. His father wouldn't do that to him. So for him to take the initiative to do that is sickening. What are you going through at home? Are you beating on your children? Are you beating on your wife,” she told WTOC.

As of now, no legal actions or criminal charges have been filed against Elder, according to the Savannah Morning News.