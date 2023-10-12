US Teacher 'Struck With Knife' While Resolving A Fight Between Students

The teacher was treated by a medical professional at school.

In a shocking incident, a teacher in the United States was slashed across the chest as she was trying to mediate a fight between students on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, as per a report in the New York Post. According to police and law enforcement sources, the incident occurred around 2:45 pm at Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy, a middle school in Brownsville.

The teacher intervened after she saw the teenagers arguing and attacking each other. While doing so, she was "struck with a knife" and received minor injuries. According to the New York Police Department, she was treated by a medical professional at school.

The 16-year-old teenager who was brandishing a knife was taken into custody and a weapon was also recovered from him.

Meanwhile, in another horrific incident, two teenagers were also stabbed outside a high school on Wednesday. The victims, aged 15 and 16 respectively, sustained injuries on their arms around 9:45 am inside a park right next to Newcomers High School on 41st Avenue near 28th Street in Dutch Kills, as per the outlet.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center where he was declared in stable condition. However, the 15-year-old refused to cooperate with the officials and did not receive medical care.

By early afternoon, police had no leads on a suspect and had not made any arrests yet. The motive for the attack also remains under investigation.

Around a month ago, another 18-year-old was stabbed in the chest while two others were slashed with a knife in New York. The incident took place in Brooklyn, near Brownsville Academy High School at East New York Avenue near East 98th Street. Although the three teenagers were said to be in stable condition, a spokesperson for New York City Public Schools said, "Violence has absolutely no place in our communities. NYPD, EMS, school staff, and NYPD School Safety Agents immediately responded to this incident, which occurred off school property during dismissal. We are providing the necessary follow-ups to this school community, including emotional and mental health supports for any student who needs it."