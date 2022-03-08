US Teacher Leaves School On Stretcher After Attack By 5-Year-Old: Police

The incident happened at Pines Lakes Elementary School in Florida last week.

A teacher in south Florida in the United States is recovering after being attacked by a five-year-old student. According to the police, the teacher was "dazed" and "unresponsive" after the attack which took place last week.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said that the incident took place at Pines Lakes Elementary School. The teacher was found "sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state", according to the incident report filed by the police.

The victim "at no point was able to vocally respond or show signs of a response", it further said.

The police report filed by Pembroke Pines Police Department.

According to the police, the incident happened when the five-year-old and a four-year-old - exceptional student education (ESE) students - had to be removed from class for throwing things around. The boys were taken to the "cool down" room, where the five-year-old attacked the teacher with his fists and feet.

In Florida, children with disabilities who need specially designed instruction and related services are called ESE students. The purpose of ESE is to help each child with a disability progress in school and prepare for life after school.

The teacher was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood on a stretcher and was later discharged. The attack took place shortly after 10 am, according to police report. The teacher suffered concussion and other injuries in the incident.

The youngster was investigated for aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet but not criminally charged.

The teacher is said to be in her late 30s or 40s, according to local media report.

The Pines Lakes Elementary School has nearly 800 students, from pre-kindergarten through the fifth grade.