US Teacher Grabs, Slams Kindergarten Student For Throwing Paper On Ground, Arrested

The teacher grabbed the boy by his left wrist "in an aggressive manner."

In a shocking incident, a teacher from Florida, United States, was arrested after she grabbed and slammed a kindergarten student for throwing a piece of paper, as per a report in the New York Post. Khadijah Tynnettta Muhammad, aged 54, grabbed the child by his neck and threw him to the ground, the police said.

On October 10, Ms Muhammad assaulted the kid at Margate Elementary School in Broward County in front of other students and staff. It is to be noted that she did not teach the student. According to the school's surveillance footage, the student was sitting on the floor in the hallway with other students before a class. He then threw a piece of paper in the direction of some of his classmates, as per police. The teacher walked to him and grabbed the boy by his left wrist "in an aggressive manner," police added.

As per the arrest report, "She continued to lift him off the ground by his arms, twist his arms and grabbed him by the back of his shirt while shoving him across the hallway."

The police added that the incident lasted for two minutes. "She ripped the jacket off his back and continuously grabbed the student by his arms, wrists, shirt and jacket until the altercation ended. Towards the end of the video, which was partially blocked from the camera view, she appeared to grab him around his neck and slam him to the ground," they added.

The 54-year-old was later arrested from her home on the grounds of child abuse. She is still employed by the school, as per officials.

Nikki Glasco, the parent of the child added that disciplining should be left to the parents. "I know our kids may act out at times, but if there's a problem, leave the disciplining to the parents," she said.

The district said that Ms Muhammad was reassigned from the students and an investigation is underway. "The school is working closely with law enforcement regarding this situation, and the teacher involved has been reassigned away from students and the school pending the outcome of the case," they said in a statement.