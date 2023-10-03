US Teacher Accused Of Raping Student Rearrested For Stalking, Harassing Victim: Police

The accused has been transported to the Tipton County Jail

A fourth-grade teacher in Tennessee who was accused of raping a 12-year-old student has been rearrested after stalking and harassing a victim, Covington Police Department said.

The police arrested Alissa McCommon, 38, at her Covington home and charged her with new criminal charges of coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, and harassment.

The accused, former teacher at Charger Academy was earlier arrested on September 8 on charges of rape of a child. The mother of two pleaded not guilty to the initial charges, People reported.

Covington Police Department on Facebook said that on September 26, 2023, the CPD Criminal Investigation Division (CID) received information that former teacher Alissa McCommon was using a previously unknown phone number, and initiated additional contact with a victim.

The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on Snapchat. After using the code word on 28 September 2023, the evidence indicates Mccommon sent multiple text messages to the victim indicating he would "regret doing this." McCommon, using the same number, also admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim, the police said in a statement on Facebook.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said, "The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions. Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted. "We continue to work closely with the District Attorney's Office as to the revocation of McCommon's bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop."

The accused has been transported to the Tipton County Jail. She is being held without bond pending her appearance in Tipton County General Sessions Court.

According to People's report, the accused who taught English Language Arts and Social Studies at Charger Academy, was suspended from her position when a parent came forward with the allegations.

The detections at Covington Police began investigating the case. Multiple juveniles came forward alleging "they were befriended by their former teacher, McCommon, who began playing video games with them, and then further engaged with them through mobile phone social media apps, which led to her allegedly sending inappropriate photographs and requesting sexual relations with the victims, the police said in a statement.

The police said that the accused admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students.



