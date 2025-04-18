Former US Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With Texas School Student

A former Texas teacher who allegedly engaged in an "improper" relationship with a middle school student in 2022 was arrested on February 14.

Kara Hernandez, 31, quit her position as a teacher at Ronald Thornton Middle School in September 2024 after a former student reported the alleged relationship to the authorities.

According to Fort Bend Independent School District (ISD), Hernandez is currently facing two charges: improper relationship between a student and a teacher and obscenity with a child involving sexual activity.

The alleged relationship began on or around April 1, 2022, when Hernandez worked for the school in the Houston area. She is accused of purposefully having sexual activity with a student enrolled at the school.

Hernandez has each charge carrying a 25,000 USD bond. Her next court appearance is April 28, Fox News reported.

In a letter to parents, Fort Bend ISD addressed the accusations made against Hernandez.

"Fort Bend ISD immediately began an investigation, and the staff member was immediately removed from the campus and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," it said.

"The staff member will not be returning to FBISD," they added.

In a different statement to the local television channel, Fort Bend ISD said, "The district took action immediately after allegations came to light, and during our investigation, the teacher resigned in place of termination in September 2024."

According to a Facebook post, Hernandez was an orchestra teacher, but no media could confirm it.

Earlier in February, a Spanish teacher was taken into custody on suspicion of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student while working at a school in California.

Dulce Flores, 33, a teacher at Riverbank High School since 2016, was accused of having an intimate relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Ms Flores was arrested at her home and accused of engaging in illegal sexual activity with a youngster at the Stanislaus County Jail. She was being jailed on a bail of 20,000 USD.