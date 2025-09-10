Advertisement

US Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Trump Tariff Case In November

A lower court found that Trump exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose wide-ranging duties but allowed them to temporarily stay in place, giving the Republican president time to take the fight to the top court.

Washington:

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear arguments in November on the legality of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, after his administration asked for an expedited ruling on the issue.

