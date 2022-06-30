US Supreme Court Limits Government Powers to Regulate Greenhouse Gases

The court ruled that the agency did not have the power to set caps on emissions from coal-fired plants.

The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the government's key environmental agency cannot issue broad limits on greenhouse gases, sharply curtailing the power of President Joe Biden's administration to battle climate change.

By a majority of 6-3, the high court found that Environmental Protection Agency did not have the power to set broad caps on emissions from coal-fired power plants, which produce nearly 20 percent of the electricity consumed in the United States.

