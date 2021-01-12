US State Department Deletes Post Prematurely Announcing Trump's Departure

Lawmakers are calling on Donald Trump to resign and his cabinet to remove him. (File)

The US State Department's website prematurely announced that President Donald Trump had left office Monday, sending social media into a tailspin on what happened.

"Donald J. Trump's term ended 2021-01-11 19:49:00," Trump's official biography page said briefly on Monday before being taken down, with internet users instead seeing a message that there was a technical error.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a question on whether the incident was the result of hacking or a glitch.

But it appeared clear that Trump -- who remains president on the White House website -- had not found an uncharacteristically subtle way to quit through a hard-to-find page.

President-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn in on January 20 at noon (1700 GMT) after defeating Trump in the November 3 election.

Lawmakers are calling on Trump to resign, his cabinet to remove him or for a second impeachment after he encouraged a mob that violently trashed a session of Congress formally certifying Biden's win.

