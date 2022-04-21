US Starts Training Of Some Ukrainian Troops On Howitzer Artillery: Report

Ukrainian service members operate a 2A65 Msta-B howitzer. (FILE)

The United States military has started training a small number of Ukrainian troops on using howitzer artillery, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday, adding the training was being conducted outside of Ukraine and would take about a week.

"It's a smallish number of Ukrainians, a little bit more than 50," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, expanding the aid to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine.

