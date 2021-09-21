US Starting 'Era Of Relentless Diplomacy' After Afghanistan: Joe Biden

Joe Biden addressed the UN General Assembly today

US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that America is "opening a new era of relentless diplomacy" following the end of the war in Afghanistan.

Biden also said the United States would be prepared to use force "if necessary" but that military power must be a "tool of last resort."

"The mission must be clear and achievable, undertaken with informed consent of the American people and whenever possible in partnership with our allies," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)