US Slaps Sanctions On Entities Linked To North Korea Missiles

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a North Korean research organization and four subsidiaries over alleged links to a new intercontinental ballistic missile system after recent tests by the nuclear-armed state.

The US Treasury said it had targeted the five entities for supporting North Korea's "development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)