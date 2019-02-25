US Singer R Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Sex Abuse Charges

R&B superstar R. Kelly on Monday pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse against four victims, three of them minors.
The artist stood in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer entered the plea, days after Kelly, 52, turned himself in and was arrested.
The judge maintained his bail at $1 million of which he must pay 10 percent, or $100,000.
His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, had said Saturday that Kelly was not as rich as his fame would suggest.
Known for hits like "I Believe I Can Fly," Kelly surrendered to Chicago police Friday night.
His arrest came after a documentary series renewed attention on decades of accusations against the performer, including child pornography, sex with minors, operating a sex cult and sexual battery.
After a dramatic trial he was acquitted in 2008 of charges of child pornography, also in Chicago.
His next court date is set for March 22.
