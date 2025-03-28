US Should Take Over Greenland For "World Peace": Trump

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States needs to take over Greenland for "world peace," as he doubled down on his ambitions to annex the strategically placed, resource-rich Danish territory.

"We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security," Trump told reporters at the White House as Vice President JD Vance and other US officials were visiting a military base in Greenland.

