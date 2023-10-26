List Of Some Mass Shootings That Have Gripped US In 2023

US Shootings: Around 188 people have lost their lives in those killings.

The mass shooting that took place in Lewiston, Maine, US, was the 36th shooting incident reported this year in the US. As per a data maintained by Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University, 188 people have lost their lives in those killings.

The latest mass killing happened on Wednesday.

Here is a list of some of the mass shootings in the US in 2023:

Lewiston, Maine (October 25) - In the latest tragic mass violence, a man opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar, causing the deaths of at least 16 people, including two law enforcement officials, reported AP.

The person of interest in this mass killing in Maine is a firearms instructor with military training and had recently been placed in a mental health facility, according to a bulletin from state police.

Lake Township, Ohio (August 24) - Five family members, including three children, were found shot to death during a welfare check conducted by police officers. They were identified as Jason Dunham and his wife, Melissa, and their children aged 15, 12 and 9. Authorities are looking into the incident as a domestic dispute that escalated to a fatal outcome, though it remains uncertain who was responsible for firing the fatal shots.

Allen mall, Texas (May 6) - On May 6, 2023, a mass shooting occurred at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. Nine people, including the shooter, were killed, and seven others were injured. The shooter, 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia, had far-right extremist beliefs, though his precise motive for the attack remains unclear. Police fatally shot the perpetrator.

Henryetta, Oklahoma (May 1) - 39-year-old Jesse McFadden fatally shot his wife, her three children, and two friends before taking his own life. Their lifeless bodies were discovered on his rural property. This man had a prior conviction as a rapist and had been released from prison prematurely, even though he was facing fresh sex charges in a separate case.

Cleveland, Texas (April 28) - Francisco Oropeza allegedly killed five of his neighbours, including a 9-year-old boy in Houston, Texas. In June, a grand jury indicted the 38-year-old on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He stands accused of using an AR-style rifle to shoot and kill five members of the same family inside their Cleveland home.