Coronavirus: The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period.

The United States counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths Thursday at nearly 4,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 pm local time (0130 GMT Friday), during which the US notched 265,246 new infections, according to the university.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)