US Senate Approves Trump's Divisive "One Big Beautiful Bill"

The Republican-led US Senate approved Donald Trump's flagship spending bill Tuesday after a marathon voting session on the deeply unpopular package, set to slash social welfare programs and add an eye-watering $3 trillion to the national debt.

The sprawling text, headlined by a $4.5 trillion renewal of the president's first term tax cuts, now heads to the House of Representatives.

It faces unified Democratic opposition in the lower chamber, and multiple Republicans balking at deep cuts to health care, green energy subsidies and food aid programs for the poor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)