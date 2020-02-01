US Will Keep Building On "Strong" Ties With UK After Brexit: Mike Pompeo

"I am pleased the UK and EU have agreed on a #Brexit deal that honors the will of the British people," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

US Will Keep Building On 'Strong' Ties With UK After Brexit: Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo said US will continue building upon strong, productive, and prosperous relationship with UK.

Washington, United States:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would keep building "strong" ties with Britain following its departure from the European Union.

"I am pleased the UK and EU have agreed on a #Brexit deal that honors the will of the British people," he tweeted.

"We will continue building upon our strong, productive, and prosperous relationship with the UK as they enter this next chapter," Pompeo added.



