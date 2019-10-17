US Secretary Of State, Mike Pence Arrives In Ankara To Seek Syria Ceasefire

Mike Pompeo arrives in Ankara for talks on reaching a ceasefire in Syria.

US Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Turkey on Thursday in a bid to secure a ceasefire to halt the Turkish offensive in Syria.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived earlier on a separate plane. They are due to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit comes a day after Erdogan firmly ruled out any negotiations with Kurdish militants in Syria, saying their only option was to lay down arms and retreat.

The United States has demanded a ceasefire in Turkey's more than week-old operation in northern Syria.

President Donald Trump, facing with mounting criticism over the abrupt pullout of US troops, has denied he gave Erdogan a "green light" to launch the offensive.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.