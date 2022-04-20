US Urges Israel, Palestine To 'End Cycle Of Violence'

Earlier, Israel on Tuesday carried out strikes in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired by Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders Tuesday to "end the cycle of violence" after a sharp escalation in tensions between the two sides in recent days.

In separate calls with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Blinken stressed "the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza by exercising restraint and refraining from actions that escalate tensions," the State Department said.

