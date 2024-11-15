US Secret Service Agent Took Lover To Obama's Bathroom For Sex, Got Fired

A Secret Service agent, assigned to Barack Obama's detail, was recently fired after he landed in hot water for allegedly bringing a lover to the former US President's beachfront property in Hawaii, according to a new memoir by the law enforcement officer's former girlfriend.

In “Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma,” Koryeah Dwanyen detailed a series of potential security lapses on the former agent's part while he was trying to woo her, including a time when he sent her photos of the house and even suggested a tour of the mansion when the Obamas weren't home, according to ABC News.

Allegations

“No one will know. If anything, I'm the one who could get in trouble," the agent, who was given the pseudonym “Dale" in the book, allegedly told Ms Dwanyen.

As per the ABC report, the incident happened in 2022, while the agent was assigned to protect the former President. As per Ms Dwanyen's book, the agent even tried to get her to fool around in the former first lady Michelle Obama's bathroom.

“We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]'s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” the book, self-published on October 28, claimed he said.

As per the memoir, Ms Dwanyen was vacationing in Martha's Vineyard in 2022 when she met 'Dale', who was assigned to the security detail of the Obama family. At the time, he reportedly told the woman that he was divorced and had been for nearly a decade. She later found out that the agent was still married, according to the book.

Later, during an interview with ABC, Dwanyen said, “There were major red flags -- breaches of trust and of his job."

Acting on her concern, Ms Dwanyen said, she sent an email to the agent's boss -- whom she had met "several times" in Hawaii --outlining her concerns about “breaches of trust and of his job”.

The secret service agent's boss took the matter seriously and started an investigation. “They realized that not only had ‘Dale' shared photos of the Obamas' house, but he had also brought me there,” Ms Dwanyen wrote in the book.

It was also found that the agent had allegedly also taken photos of “pictures of Alicia Keys' house, Steven Spielberg's boats, Melinda Gates, Tyler Perry and Amal Clooney.” He has also shared background information on former vice president Mike Pence, who he had allegedly been assigned to during the Trump Administration, she said.

According to Ms Dwanyen, 'Dale' shared some “personal tidbits" with her which "he should not have" about the people he was protecting. "I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came...Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian," she said.

Agent Fired

After the allegations surfaced, the Secret Service launched an internal investigation following which the agent was fired for alleged violations of fundamental regulations.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee's residence without permission," Anthony Guglielmi, the agency's chief of communications, told ABC News.

"As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated," he said.

Guglielmi stressed that the US Secret Service's top priority is ensuring the safety and security of its protectees, "and any actions that compromise this commitment are addressed with the utmost seriousness."