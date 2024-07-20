US School Teacher Accused Of Sending Sexually Explicit Photos To Teen Student

The 24-year-old eighth-grade teacher was arrested on Thursday by the New Castle County Police.

A former teacher at Saint Mary Magdalen School in Wilmington, Delaware, has been accused of sending explicit photos to a former student. According to the New York Post, Alanis Pinion, a 24-year-old eighth-grade teacher, was arrested on Thursday by the New Castle County Police.

According to the New Castle County Police, Pinion regularly communicated with her students on Snapchat and allegedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour by sending explicit images to one of them.

She was charged with sexual solicitation of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and indecent exposure. Pinion was arraigned and committed to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution after failing to pay $46,000 cash bail.

A spokesperson for the Saint Mary Magdalen School told NBC10 that Pinion was a part-time contractor and is no longer associated with the school.

"Earlier this week, the school was contacted by the New Castle County Police to notify us of an investigation and ultimately an arrest of a former part-time contract employee regarding allegations of an exchange of inappropriate images electronically with a former student," the school wrote.

"The contractor had successfully completed the required background check process prior to her employment. The school, parish and our Diocese officials supported the police as they conducted their investigation. Please be assured that all of us at Saint Mary Magdalen Parish and School, along with our partners at the Diocese of Wilmington, always keep the safety of our children and youth as a primary goal,'' the school continued.

Meanwhile, the Division of Police is worried that there might be other victims who have not yet come forward, according to their statement. Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to reach out to Detective Daniel Watson.

Last month, a special education teacher at an intermediate school in New Jersey was arrested for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, according to authorities. 43-year-old Allison Havemann-Niedrach at Freehold Intermediate School was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced.